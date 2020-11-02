Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 332,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,206,000 after purchasing an additional 119,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 168,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.93 on Monday, reaching $303.75. 178,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,327. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

