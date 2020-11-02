VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Holdings Lessened by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 156,072 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.43% of VBI Vaccines worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 35.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 117,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,693. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $543.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.77. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VBIV shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised shares of VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

