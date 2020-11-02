VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $199.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verisign reported impressive third-quarter 2020 results. Both revenues and earnings increased on a year-over-year basis. The top line benefited from growth in .com and .net domain name registrations. VeriSign ended the reported quarter with 163.7 million .com. and .net domain name registrations were up 4% year over year. Per the amended cooperative agreement between the company and the U.S. Commerce Department, VeriSign has the flexibility to pursue up to a 7% increase in prices for .com domain names in each of the last four years of the six-year period of the registry agreement with ICANN. However, increasing expenses may prove to be a drag on profitability. Intensifying competition from the likes of Google’s free public domain name service is a concern. Notably, its shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Separately, BidaskClub lowered VeriSign from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.00.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $190.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.51. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $1,000,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,674,011.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $1,241,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,758 shares in the company, valued at $184,864,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,226 shares of company stock valued at $17,321,179. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 117.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

