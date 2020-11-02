Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Bp Plc

Bp Plc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 354.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,854 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 466.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,338. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $195.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,220 shares of company stock valued at $46,148,114 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.85.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

