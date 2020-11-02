Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VERI. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

VERI opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $258.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.13. Veritone has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Veritone during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Veritone by 538.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

