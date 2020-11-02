Voit & Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Voit & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 4.4% of Voit & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $168.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

