Voit & Company LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Voit & Company LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.9% of Voit & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,634 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 90.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 24.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $450.23 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $485.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,376 shares of company stock worth $17,804,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

