Voit & Company LLC Reduces Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Voit & Company LLC trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

