Voit & Company LLC Sells 2,455 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Voit & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.0% of Voit & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 145.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 78,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 102,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 564,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $2,137,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.