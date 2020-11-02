Voit & Company LLC Sells 305 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Voit & Company LLC reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 2.6% of Voit & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $233.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.21. The company has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,004,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,902.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $178,010.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 736,209 shares of company stock worth $176,192,013 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.94.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

