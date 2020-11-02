Voit & Company LLC Sells 915 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Voit & Company LLC trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 4.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $210.15 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $220.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.85.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

