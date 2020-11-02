Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €184.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €164.20 ($193.18).

VOW3 opened at €125.10 ($147.18) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €138.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €135.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Volkswagen has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

