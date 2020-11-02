Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €190.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €164.20 ($193.18).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €125.10 ($147.18) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €138.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €135.33. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.