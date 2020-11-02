VSE Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd.

VSE has raised its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years. VSE has a payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VSE to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Get VSE alerts:

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $28.96 on Monday. VSE has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.81 million, a P/E ratio of 289.63 and a beta of 1.64.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VSE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised VSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.