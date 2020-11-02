W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.38.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock worth $29,715,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $10.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $360.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.85 and a 200-day moving average of $327.86. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $392.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.