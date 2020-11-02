Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €93.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCH. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €85.67 ($100.78).

ETR:WCH opened at €82.82 ($97.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €70.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.86. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €96.04 ($112.99).

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

