Wandisco PLC (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Short Interest Update

Wandisco PLC (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 261.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WANSF opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.24. Wandisco has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Wandisco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Wandisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

