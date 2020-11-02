Warburg Research Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) a €106.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €87.83 ($103.33).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) alerts:

Shares of DRW3 opened at €69.00 ($81.18) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €75.07. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a 52 week high of €108.50 ($127.65). The firm has a market cap of $593.40 million and a P/E ratio of 13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) Company Profile

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.