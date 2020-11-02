Warburg Research Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €84.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.38 ($99.27).

Shares of FME stock opened at €65.58 ($77.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a fifty-two week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.82.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

