Warburg Research Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €63.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.46 ($60.54).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) stock opened at €31.84 ($37.46) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.49.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

