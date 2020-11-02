Warburg Research Reiterates “€88.00” Price Target for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX)

Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.36 ($82.78).

FRA KGX opened at €66.84 ($78.64) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.67. KION GROUP AG has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

About KION GROUP AG (KGX.F)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

