WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 55.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 225,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

