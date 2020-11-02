WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 3.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.25. 97,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,539,267. The firm has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

