WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.5% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 8,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 8,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $12.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $485.61. 21,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,984. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $490.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $187.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $449.03 and a 200 day moving average of $390.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

