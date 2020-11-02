WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 650.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $8.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.58. 29,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,582. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

