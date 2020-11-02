Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 1,913 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Okta were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Okta by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,668,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,684. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $251.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

