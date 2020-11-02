Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 4,462 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 171.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 81.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $3,947,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,130,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,575,807.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,354.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,612. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.76. 16,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,247. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.27.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. OTR Global cut Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

