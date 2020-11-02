Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 855 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $503.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850,734. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $309.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. 140166 boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.64.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

