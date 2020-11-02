Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys 130 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 73,256 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.66. 42,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,126. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average of $128.59.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $132,770.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,509 shares of company stock worth $73,894,877 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.