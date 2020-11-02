Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.73. 48,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,709. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

