Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA lifted its position in Caterpillar by 32.6% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 10,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,073 shares of company stock worth $3,092,111. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Langenberg & Company cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.11.

NYSE CAT traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,073. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

