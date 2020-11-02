Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,918. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

