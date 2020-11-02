Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Grows Stock Holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.76. 86,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,935. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.30. The Unilever Group has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

