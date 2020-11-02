Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. TCF National Bank grew its stake in CSX by 9.0% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CSX by 17.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens raised CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,534. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $84.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

