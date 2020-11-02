Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.42.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $15.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $614.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,091. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $666.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $588.51 and a 200 day moving average of $554.55. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

