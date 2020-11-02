Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after buying an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after buying an additional 289,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,432,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,595,831,000 after buying an additional 291,990 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.48. 55,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,740. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

