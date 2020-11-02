Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $11.41 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waste Management by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,481,000 after buying an additional 302,213 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Waste Management by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 44,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.05. The stock had a trading volume of 47,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.87.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

