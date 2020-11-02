Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $16.11 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 2.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in PayPal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.43. The company had a trading volume of 235,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,676,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $215.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.42.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

