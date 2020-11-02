Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $2.39 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alphabet by 101.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 39.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $630,454,000 after acquiring an additional 141,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $31.56 on Monday, hitting $1,652.57. 66,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,752. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,516.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,467.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.