Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 30.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,003. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $55.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16.

