Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Allegion by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,094,000 after buying an additional 889,220 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 369,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,178,000 after buying an additional 276,555 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Allegion by 4,351.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 194,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after buying an additional 190,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Allegion by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,701,000 after purchasing an additional 166,115 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $14,995,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.85. 7,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,805. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.86. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

