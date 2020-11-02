Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HSY traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.29. 20,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

