Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 151 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,902. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average is $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.