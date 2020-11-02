Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 777 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,351.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 60.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 86.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,621. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.