Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,378. The stock has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.