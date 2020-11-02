Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.24.

HAL traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $12.67. 287,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,580,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.