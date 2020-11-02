Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,115 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,079,000. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in The Boeing by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 574,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,333,000 after purchasing an additional 424,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $64,370,000 after purchasing an additional 273,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.45. 221,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,502,893. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.58. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.60. The firm has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. 140166 dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

