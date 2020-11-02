Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,155 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

