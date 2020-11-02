Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,455 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,586 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,855,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,623 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $458,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,327 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

FCX stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.15. 297,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,121,305. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

