Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 161 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after buying an additional 1,266,392 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,410,000 after buying an additional 78,910 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.94. 44,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

